 

Fight against crime is in full swing, assures Mbalula

2018-02-11 22:26

Jan Bornman

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Rustenburg – Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has reiterated his stance “that we will not live side by side with criminals”.

Mbalula was speaking in Rustenburg on Sunday, reporting back to the North West community on work the police had done in and around Rustenburg.

“We are here in Rustenburg, a stone throw away from Marikana, where in August 2012, the lives of 44 people were lost,” Mbalula said.

“Sadly, the killings did not stop there, they continued away from [the] glare of cameras and media and spilled over to neighbouring areas of Phokeng and Mooinooi.”

Mbalula said the police had established the Mine Crime Combatting Forums (MCCFs) at all police clusters in the country in the vicinity of mines to ensure safety and security in these communities.

He said this came after numerous murders in the Marikana area which had been sparked by union rivalry in the area around 2014.

READ: Marikana massacre: Witnesses to slaughter at Scene 2

Mbalula said between May and October 2017, 11 cases of murder and attempted murder were reported in the area, with the majority of victims being members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) while one was unemployed. 

“Of those incidents, six cases of murder were reported in Phokeng. Two cases of murder and one of attempted murder were reported in Marikana. In Mooinooi, a case of attempted murder was reported.  Following a thorough and responsive investigation three suspects were nabbed in [the] Mooinooi case, but are all on bail,” he said.

“As Citizens we can't live side by side with criminals, we must stamp the authority of the state and protect our people,” Mbalula said.

Operation 'Take Down'

He said on Saturday night the police embarked on operation “Take Down” where six suspects were arrested in Mooinooi and Wonderkop in the North West, and Idutywa in the Eastern Cape.

“These suspects have been the brains behind the killings of Marikana people and [the] surrounding areas,” he said.

The minister said between Friday and Sunday the police arrested a total of 77 suspects in the Rustenburg cluster for a range of crimes including robbery, murder, rape and car-hijacking.

“These arrests are a clear indication that we are making inroads and that the long arm of the law is catching up with dangerous criminals. We mean it when we say we will not live side by side with criminals,” Mbalula said.

“We would like to urge members of the community to continue working with the police. Fight against crime is in full swing. We will not tire until our people feel safe in their streets.”

