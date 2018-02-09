 

Fikile Mbalula promises update on Senzo Meyiwa case

2018-02-09 14:19

Mahlohonolo Magadla

Minister of police Fikile Mbalula has promised to intensify investigations in the murder case of Senzo Meyiwa. He took to Twitter to announce that a new investigation team would be working on the case.

“There's a new investigating team on Senzo Meyiwa case, I briefed Senzo’s Father and I asked him not to speak out. I can assure everyone we on it. #JusticeForSenzoMenyiwa [sic[,” he wrote.

This announcement comes after an anonymous parody Twitter account, @AdvBarryRoux, concluded what might have transpired on the night of the goalkeeper’s murder in singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home almost four years ago.

@AdvBarryRoux’s post that was shared a week ago led to the trending of the hashtag #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa and South African tweeps got Mbabula to get the case moving again.

After not responding for a week, the minister has finally said something.

Check out some of his responses below:

