Fikile Mbalula promises update on Senzo Meyiwa case

Minister of police Fikile Mbalula has promised to intensify investigations in the murder case of Senzo Meyiwa. He took to Twitter to announce that a new investigation team would be working on the case.

“There's a new investigating team on Senzo Meyiwa case, I briefed Senzo’s Father and I asked him not to speak out. I can assure everyone we on it. #JusticeForSenzoMenyiwa [sic[,” he wrote.

This announcement comes after an anonymous parody Twitter account, @AdvBarryRoux, concluded what might have transpired on the night of the goalkeeper’s murder in singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home almost four years ago.

@AdvBarryRoux’s post that was shared a week ago led to the trending of the hashtag #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa and South African tweeps got Mbabula to get the case moving again.

After not responding for a week, the minister has finally said something.

Check out some of his responses below: