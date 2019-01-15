 

Film industry 'rising star' found dead in Nigerian hotel room

2019-01-15 18:47

Tammy Petersen

Siphiwe "SJ" Myeza-Mhlambi (Supplied)

Siphiwe "SJ" Myeza-Mhlambi (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A "rising star" in the film and commercials industry has been found dead in his hotel room in Nigeria.

The body of Siphiwe "SJ" Myeza-Mhlambi, 25, was discovered at the Blowfish Hotel on Victoria Island in Lagos on Monday, family spokesperson Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

He said the experienced film and commercials director – the son of photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi – had been in the city to shoot a commercial. He had been in Nigeria since January 5.

"There are no words to describe the pain of losing my son," Mhlambi said in the statement.

"Just this past December, I went to Cape Town to celebrate his 25th birthday on December 22. The week I spent with him was one of the happiest weeks of my life."

Dlamini said Myeza-Mhlambi had "very quickly" become one of the rising stars in the industry after graduating from AFDA and had been the majority shareholder of 7Films, co-owned with Lourens van Rensburg.

'Cause of death not yet established'

On its Facebook page on Monday, 7Films shared a post by employee Nina van Rensburg. She wrote that the "7Films family are broken".

"It is with broken hearts that we confirm that Siphiwe Myeza; son, brother, friend, partner, man of God, award-winning director and so much more has passed away this morning. SJ passed away whilst doing what he loved most, filming! His death has left a hole we simply can't define, but we hold dear to the hope that we'll see him again."

Dlamini said the family has been in contact with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) as well as the South African mission in Abuja and the Consular General in Lagos.

"The cause of death has not yet been established and the family is awaiting details of when the autopsy will be carried out and the results released."

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya declined to comment.

Details of the memorial and funeral service will be released once finalised, Dlamini said.

Read more on:    dirco  |  siphiwe myeza-mhlambi  |  sj myeza-mhlambi  |  nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Cops probe farmer caught on camera brandishing gun at protesters

17 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Cops probe farmer caught on camera brandishing gun at protesters
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 