 

Final farewell for eNCA cameraperson Lungile Tom

2020-05-19 20:31
Lungile Tom. (Twitter/MbalulaFikile)

eNCA cameraperson Lungile Tom was buried on Tuesday, after his sudden death due to Covid-19. 

A small service was held at his graveside in Cape Town, in line with regulations that limit the number of people who may attend. 

Pallbearers wearing white protective suits removed his coffin from the hearse.

Photographs which were shared by colleagues who attended the funeral show his coffin adorned with colourful roses and chrysanthemums. 

Tom died last Wednesday, at the age of 45, plunging family, friends, and the media fraternity into mourning.

His colleagues went into isolation as a precaution and the company's offices were deep-cleaned.

TimesLive photographer Esa Alexander shared a video of the sad occasion. 

"Funeral of eNCA lens man, Lungile Tom who died from Covid-19 and was laid to rest at the Maitland cemetery with a handful of relatives @TimesLIVE @eNCA," wrote Alexander of the man he had worked with closely on breaking news stories in and around Cape Town. 

Colleagues also left messages of tribute for Tom and condolences for his family. 

Since then it has emerged that another journalist, well-known Cape Town-based reporter Athi Mtongana from Newzroom Afrika, has also contracted the virus. 

Media workers are categorised as essential service workers and have continued working throughout the pandemic. 

Virtual interviews and meetings have replaced many contact interviews, but many are still going into the field to report. 

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

