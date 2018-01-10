 

Fire alert issued as Cape Town temperatures soar

2018-01-10 11:38

Tammy Petersen

Cape Town - A prediction of high temperatures for Cape Town on Wednesday has led the South African Weather Service to issue a weather alert, advising that the conditions favour the spread of veld fires, the City of Cape Town said.

"Given that we are prone to vegetation fires this time of year and caught in the midst of a drought crisis, we urge the public to please be extremely cautious around open flames and other potentially flammable material," mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith said.

The predicted temperatures were also likely to cause Capetonians to make their way to the beach. Smith urged bathers to be careful in the water, and only swim in designated areas and obey the instructions of lifeguards and law enforcement officers.

- Weather update: Severe weather conditions across SA

By Monday, 14 people had drowned along the city’s coast since December 1, after a 63-year-old man was declared dead at Kalk Bay Harbour on Sunday.

The man had jumped into the water from the jetty and started to experience difficulty. A worker pulled him out of the water and, although paramedics attempted to revive him, he died at the scene.

Smith further warned that exposure to high temperatures could result in hyperthermia.

"The public is advised to stay in cool, shaded areas as far as possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and to stay hydrated, particularly the elderly, infirm and young children."

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man with severely injured penis sought over rape of pregnant woman

2018-01-10 11:13

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
'Those white men didn't have to shoot him' - community member where farm worker was murdered
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 9 2018-01-09 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 