 

Fire at Braamfontein depot destroys 20 coaches, no injuries reported

2019-12-20 19:56

Azarrah Karrim

(Photo: Source)

(Photo: Source)

Gauteng Metrorail confirmed coaches in the Braamfontein yard caught fire at noon on Friday. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known; however, a full investigation has been initiated to find out what happened.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the coaches were not in service as they were waiting to be repaired.

"Firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. The fire - which destroyed 10 coaches, five motor coaches and five plain trailers - caused damages of about R50m," Mofokeng said.

She added this would not affect other services.

"Metrorail train services will not be affected by the fire and no injuries were reported. All trains in Gauteng West will continue to run accordingly with no disruptions.

"Metrorail technical teams [are] on-site to assess the damage to both the fleet and infrastructure after the fire has been extinguished," Mofokeng said.

Read more on:    metrorail  |  prasa  |  johannesburg  |  transport  |  fires
