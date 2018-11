A fire that broke out at the Michelangelo building in Sandton has been extinguished.

Gauteng emergency services confirmed to News24 that officials were on site and would ensure that the fire does not flare up again.

"The fire has been contained, and now waiting for a full on report on where the fire was, and possibly what had caused it," spokesperson Nana Radebe said.

There were no reports of any causalities.