 

Fire breaks out at scrap yard in Roodepoort

2019-07-20 22:14

Correspondent

A scrapyard on fire in Roodepoort. Image: Supplied

A scrapyard on fire in Roodepoort. Image: Supplied

A scrap yard in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, was destroyed when it caught on fire on Saturday night.

According to Netcare 911, it was not known how the fire had started at the scrap yard, which was filled with automotive spares and tyres.

"When paramedics arrived on the scene, the fire had already engulfed most of the property," its spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said.

He added no injuries were reported.

"Circumstances leading up to the fire will be investigated by the relevant authorities."

