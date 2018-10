What To Read Next

A building believed to be a warehouse or storeroom was damaged in a fire at Stellenbosch Vineyards on Tuesday morning.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the fire has since been contained.

He said a call came through after 10:00 and the first firefighters were on the scene within seven minutes.

"They were able to bring it under control quite quickly. The cause of the fire is still being investigated," he said.

He said 25 firefighters were on the scene along with 12 fire trucks.

Grobbelaar added that pallets, bottles, bottling equipment and wine that were inside the warehouse were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown and police are expected to investigate it.

No injuries were reported.

Grobbelaar said firefighters would remain on the scene until Wednesday morning to ensure that the fire did not reignite.





Smoke billows after #fire guts winery buildings, spotted now while driving from #Stellenbosch on the R310 pic.twitter.com/Fja7dOeRiH — janet heard (@janetheard) October 23, 2018