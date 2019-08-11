Fire damages historic hangar at Swartkop Air Force base

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire which damaged a hangar at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Pretoria at the weekend.

The general purpose hangar, which did not house any aircraft or museum artefacts, caught fire around 05:00 on Saturday, causing extensive and structural damage, said SA Air Force Corporate Staff Services Director Brigadier General Hilton Smith.

There were no casualties. Tshwane Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso told News24 that the fire was in a hangar where old, unused furniture was stored.



He said the fire was extinguished by both the EMS and the SANDF fire services.

The majority of hangars of AFB Swartkops are classified as "heritage structures" because this was the first established air force base in South Africa.

