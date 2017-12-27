Fire destroys central Durban building

What To Read Next

Durban - A fire which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning has ravaged a building in central Durban, paramedics said.

"Rescue Care paramedics, together with [the] Durban Fire Department were called to the fire just after 03:00," operations director Garrith Jamieson said in a statement.

"On arrival, paramedics found the building well alight."

No injuries were reported at the site of the fire.

The building, which housed a business, is located on the corner of Anton Lembede and Cato streets.

The blaze was contained by the fire department.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

