Fire on Table Mountain still burning, inaccessable

A fire has been burning on the front face of Table Mountain, in a region that is hard to reach for conventional firefighting vehicles, since late on Friday evening.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins said they were still struggling to contain a section of the fire, left of Platteklip Gorge.

"The area is very inaccessible, and crews are waiting for the fire to crest. Only then will they be in a position to contain the spread," he said.

Earlier Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire had broken out at around 22:30 on Friday evening and had been monitored through the night.

"The fire is burning on the upper slope and is out of reach of conventional fire-fighting vehicles," he said.

Layne said the city's firefighters were working with members from Working on Fire as well as the Table Mountain National Park to contain the fire.

According to tweets from the NCC Environmental Services group, the fire was burning itself out in inaccessible areas and firefighting crews could not get to it.

"We have no idea what the day has to offer up there as forecast for low wind speed and coolish temps, means nothing if the fire finds its own fuel source on those steep slopes and no aerial support"

The Table Mountain Cableway confirmed on twitter that they were operational and that fire crews were on site.

"We are open. Temperature at the top is warm, wind strength is light, visibility good #tmweather"