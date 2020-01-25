Fire on the slopes of Table Mountain contained

A fire which broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town was contained by firefighters by Saturday afternoon.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told News24 that the fire had started around 13:00 and that 50 firefighters, excluding Table Mountain National Parks staff, were deployed to get the blaze under control.

Choppers were also sent to water bomb the area, but have since been withdrawn.

By 17:00 on Saturday, the fire had been contained, Carelse confirmed.