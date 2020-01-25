 

Fire on the slopes of Table Mountain contained

2020-01-25 21:25

A fire which broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town was contained by firefighters by Saturday afternoon.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told News24 that the fire had started around 13:00 and that 50 firefighters, excluding Table Mountain National Parks staff, were deployed to get the blaze under control.

Choppers were also sent to water bomb the area, but have since been withdrawn.

By 17:00 on Saturday, the fire had been contained, Carelse confirmed.

 
Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R5m in counterfeit goods seized in Durban Central

2020-01-25 20:53

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | The public deserves the truth - Bikers Against Bullies SA rallies behind Enoch Mpianzi's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:36 PM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Sanddrift 18:58 PM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
9 people win Daily Lotto jackpot! 2020-01-25 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 