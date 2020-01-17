 

Firefighters battle Cape Town blaze amid blustering conditions

2020-01-17 18:39

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in District Six where shacks are in danger if the flames aren't stopped soon, the City of Cape Town's fire services said on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said vegetation was alight at Keizergracht and Russell Street, behind Holy Cross Primary. Palm trees on the traffic island are also burning.

Firefighters were battling the blaze which burnt near structures in need of protection, he said.

"The wind is not our friend today," Carelse said.

The SA Weather Service on Friday advised that strong to gale force winds would continue into Monday evening, Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

"While coastal areas are likely to be most affected, the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre would like to remind the public to exercise extreme caution," she warned.

"Be on the lookout for any flying or falling debris, like tree branches and roof sheeting. Steer clear of making fires or using any other open flame where possible as the wind will increase the risk of fire.

"And try as far as possible to ensure the safe storage and securing of any items or materials around the home that could be caught up in the wind gusts."

