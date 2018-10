Firefighters are battling a blaze in Overcome Heights informal settlement in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg in the Western Cape.



"I can confirm that there is a huge fire currently in the area. It's very chaotic there at the moment but we are sending more staff to go and assist now," the City's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Edward Bosch said.

According to the City, the fire broke out shortly after 17:30. The cause is unknown.

Although no injuries have been reported, community leader Linamandla Deliwe described the scene as "chaotic", saying that everyone was trying to save what they could.

"Yes, there is currently a huge fire here. Firefighters are currently here but they are struggling to go in because their trucks cannot go through…Maybe if there was a helicopter it would help," Deliwe added.

But the City said it would be difficult to send through a helicopter during the night. Bosch described the blaze as out of control and said they were doing their best to put it out.

He said numerous wood and iron structures were affected.

"Currently, there are 12 fire engines, four water tankers and a rescue vehicle, with 68 firefighters on [the] scene," Bosch said.

The Western Cape has been in the midst of a heatwave for the last few days and a warning to expect high fire conditions on Friday has been issued.