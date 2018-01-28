Firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire on the Table Mountain slopes, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said 37 firefighters, a city-contracted helicopter, four fire engines and three water tankers were extinguishing the blaze, with assistance from Table Mountain National Parks.

No property was in danger and the cause was undetermined.

"Hikers in the Platteklip gorge area have been evacuated from the mountain side," he said.

"No injuries were reported."

The roadway from the circle at Kloof Nek Road was closed.