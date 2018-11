Firefighters are battling a blaze at the KWV distillery in southern Paarl but have managed to contain the flames and keep them away from brandy tanks, an official said.

Drakenstein fire officer Derick Damons said the fire, which started around 07:30 on Tuesday morning, was in a building where bottles, pallets, machinery and equipment were stored.

"The [affected] area is about 100 metres by 60 metres. It is under an asbestos roof," he said.

"The middle section had the risk of brannewyn [brandy] tanks with 90 000 litres but that was eliminated because we kept the fire and heat away."

KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd KWV said the damage at their production facility was currently being assessed and they would provide an update once they had more information.

"One third-party service provider employee was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation, whilst another was treated and released. Four KWV employees were treated on site for smoke inhalation," he said.

Logistical and related distribution operations should suffer minimal disruption.

KWV said it was thankful for the quick and efficient response by authorities.

On scene were 48 officers and firefighters, and 16 fire vehicles from the Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and Cape Winelands municipalities.

Damons said the fire was contained and they were busy mopping up.

Police would investigate the cause of the fire.







Burning at the KWV bottling plant next to the ageing shed. Thinking of our friends there.



And please.. Don’t jump to conclusions it’s not confirmed what happened yet! pic.twitter.com/KffMWSNiIK — Kwagga Boucher (@KwaggaBoucher) November 20, 2018

Just moments ago, a fire broke out in Paarl’s famous @KWVEmporium (bottling plant). Local Fire Dept. is trying to contain the inferno. Cause of fire still unknown. pic.twitter.com/3lGVXsUAJC — WineLand Magazine (@WineLandSA) November 20, 2018

