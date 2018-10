What To Read Next

A blaze on Sir Lowry's Pass, near Steenbras Dam. (Supplied to News24 by Rudi Massyn)

Firefighters are battling a blaze on Sir Lowry's Pass, near Steenbras Dam in the Western Cape after vegetation fires broke out on Tuesday.

According to the City's Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Edward Bosch, a call was received at around 14:00.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service, Overberg Municipality as well as bulk water services are currently fighting the fire at the old plantation," Bosch said.

He added that 48 firefighters were on the scene with seven fire engines and five water tankers.

Bosch said the cause of the fire was still unknown.

The province's traffic chief Kenny Africa said officials were also on the scene to monitor and direct traffic. He said the road was not closed.

"Visibility is say around about 3/5. What happens is that as the wind blows, the smoke crosses the N2," Africa said.