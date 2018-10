What To Read Next

Firefighters are struggling to contain a fire which has been raging since Sunday in Vermaaklikheid, along the Garden Route.

On Monday, Hessequa municipal manager Johan Jacobs said that two thatched houses on the banks of the Duivenhoksriver were destroyed in the fire.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to save three other houses from a similar fate.

ALSO READ: 'I threw my baby out like a dog' to save her - Khayelitsha mother on devastating blaze

"We are helping the Garden Route District Municipality. We are assisting with the structural fires, so there are big firefighting teams on the ground," he said.

Two ground crews, two tankers and a skid unit have been deployed to the area.

"We can't say that the fire has been contained yet. We can only confirm once we receive a report from our aerial resources," Jacobs said.

Garden Route District Municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters said that, although the fire had been contained overnight, hot weather conditions may lead to flare-ups in the area.

Western Cape Fire Update#VermaaklikheidFire



Here's a look at the latest Vermaaklikheid Fire.

Our thoughts and prayers goes out to the firefighters battling this blaze in the scorching heat.#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #RestoringDignity #Fire #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/8AvDnRQW8u — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 22, 2018

Garden Route District fire update 2018/20/22 Time: 06:00



MUNICIPAL AREA: HESSEQUA



LOCATION: Near Heidelberg, Duivenhoksriver



CURRENT SITUATION:

Head of fire burning actively in a south... https://t.co/ZGMzNRfR9j — Communications (@GardenRoute_DM) October 22, 2018

#Wildfire 21/10/18 Vermaaklikheid between Stilbaai and Witsand, Southern Cape. Lots of the smoke visible in the #Overberg from this fire and has reached #CapeTown. Images couresy of #AFIS @riaanvddool #WesternCape pic.twitter.com/YZ3RFB1sl0 — Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) October 21, 2018