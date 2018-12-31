 

Fireworks confiscated in Joburg ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

2018-12-31 16:26

Pelane Phakgadi

A JMPD van. (Gallo Images)

A JMPD van. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg disaster management is cracking down on the illicit trading of fireworks in the city centre, ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Disaster management, together with the Johannesburg Metro Police, confiscated thousands of rands worth of fireworks in an operation that began on December 27.

Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that the move was aimed at ensuring that only those who were licensed to trade could sell fireworks. He added that this would assist in cutting down on the spread of illegal fireworks which may be dangerous.

"People might injure themselves using illegal fireworks, so we are ensuring their safety by removing them from the shelves of illegal traders," said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi added thousands of rands in fines had been issued to sellers found to have been in illegal possession of fireworks.

He said that emergency services would be on standby throughout Monday night, until the early hours of Tuesday.

"We are on high alert so that we can respond to any health hazard or physical hurt, and still continue to urge residents to discharge fireworks responsibly," said Mulaudzi.

"We know that adults love handing fireworks to children, and we ask them to refrain from that... We have seen scores of cases where children lose their fingers or hands, or even their eyes, and believe that would not be a wise move to do."

Meanwhile, police in Gauteng said they would be paying special attention to all issues of safety, with the aim of making communities feel safe and able celebrate without any fear of criminal activity.

"There will be high level of deployment at all hot spot areas like Berea, Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central, Sunnyside, Yeoville, Riverfront in Sedibeng and around major dams in the province," said spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini. 

He said that several operations would target offences relating to the violations of the Liquor Act, like illegal shebeens and drinking in public. They would also remove dangerous weapons, especially knives and other sharp objects, and illegal firearms.

"Drug dealers and users, traffic rules offenders and drunk drivers will not be spared," he said.

Dlamini appealed to the law abiding citizens who might be affected by these "disruptive operations to be patient and co-operate with law enforcement agencies" at stop-and-search operations, road blocks and road closures. 

He also appealed to residents not to abuse the 10 111 hotline number.

Read more on:    johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Khoisan leader gives Ramaphosa ultimatum amid threat to go independent

52 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

QA Technical Tester

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Hi-Tech Recruitment - Johannesburg

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 