Fireworks confiscated in Joburg ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Johannesburg disaster management is cracking down on the illicit trading of fireworks in the city centre, ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Disaster management, together with the Johannesburg Metro Police, confiscated thousands of rands worth of fireworks in an operation that began on December 27.

Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that the move was aimed at ensuring that only those who were licensed to trade could sell fireworks. He added that this would assist in cutting down on the spread of illegal fireworks which may be dangerous.

"People might injure themselves using illegal fireworks, so we are ensuring their safety by removing them from the shelves of illegal traders," said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi added thousands of rands in fines had been issued to sellers found to have been in illegal possession of fireworks.

He said that emergency services would be on standby throughout Monday night, until the early hours of Tuesday.

"We are on high alert so that we can respond to any health hazard or physical hurt, and still continue to urge residents to discharge fireworks responsibly," said Mulaudzi.

"We know that adults love handing fireworks to children, and we ask them to refrain from that... We have seen scores of cases where children lose their fingers or hands, or even their eyes, and believe that would not be a wise move to do."

Meanwhile, police in Gauteng said they would be paying special attention to all issues of safety, with the aim of making communities feel safe and able celebrate without any fear of criminal activity.

"There will be high level of deployment at all hot spot areas like Berea, Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central, Sunnyside, Yeoville, Riverfront in Sedibeng and around major dams in the province," said spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

He said that several operations would target offences relating to the violations of the Liquor Act, like illegal shebeens and drinking in public. They would also remove dangerous weapons, especially knives and other sharp objects, and illegal firearms.

"Drug dealers and users, traffic rules offenders and drunk drivers will not be spared," he said.

Dlamini appealed to the law abiding citizens who might be affected by these "disruptive operations to be patient and co-operate with law enforcement agencies" at stop-and-search operations, road blocks and road closures.

He also appealed to residents not to abuse the 10 111 hotline number.