 

First black African woman to summit Mount Everest heads home

2019-05-27 08:10

Sesona Ngqakamba

Saray Khumalo (@GovernmentZA - Twitter)

Saray Khumalo (@GovernmentZA - Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The first black woman from Africa to summit Mount Everest returns to South African soil on Monday morning. 

Saray Khumalo, a business executive, made history when she reached the summit in the early hours of Thursday, May 16. It was her fourth attempt to summit the mountain. 

It hasn't been an easy trip for Khumalo.

An Irish professor - who was part of the party that summited with Khumalo - slipped on the way down on the Friday, News24 reported. 

Seamus Lawless, 39, was part of an eight-member expedition and was one of three Irish climbers to reach the summit, Newstalk reported. 

It is reportedly believed he slipped on the balcony area of the mountain while attempting to descend to Camp 4, below the peak.

The death toll for this season for the climb is 10, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday. 

Khumalo along with her expedition leader Noel Hanna, will land at OR Tambo International Airport at 09:30 where they will hold a media briefing to outline their journey. 

In her previous attempt in May 2017, Khumalo was rescued from Mount Everest by helicopter after she was injured during inclement weather, Netwerk24 reported.

READ: Saray Khumalo becomes first black SA woman to conquer Mount Everest

Khumalo was born in Zambia and has South African citizenship. She has been climbing mountains for seven years, having reached, among others, the summits of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2013 and Mera Peak in Nepal in 2014.

The Summits with a Purpose Facebook page posted that it was Hanna's 9th Mount Everest summit.

"This has never been attempted since he completed it 10 years ago. In 2018 he won the Outdoor Magazine Man of the Year for his ascent of K2," the statement reads.

To learn more about Khumalo also read5 things to know about Saray Khumalo, the first black SA woman to reach top of Mount Everest

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saray khumalo  |  nepal  |  tanzania  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

State Security Agency adviser suspended - report

2019-05-27 07:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Nobody took home the big bucks, but the next jackpot is a whopper! 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 