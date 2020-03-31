First coronavirus victim in Gauteng was a well-known marketing guru

The first Covid-19 casualty in Gauteng has been identified as
Louis Wilsenach, a well-known marketing guru.
In a string of heartfelt
messages on social media, those closest to him left touching messages for the
79-year-old, including friends and family.
Wilsenach died at a private
hospital in Mogale City, Johannesburg, on Monday.
According to a statement
released by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Tuesday evening, he was admitted
on Saturday after having tested positive for Covid-19.
On Saturday morning, his
daughter, Mia Ziervogel, took to Facebook to let people know her father had
tested positive.
Later on Saturday evening, she
posted a second update.
"It has been surreal -
please keep my dad, Louis Wilsenach, in your prayers. We are in isolation and I
appreciate my friendship with you all so much - thank you for the messages and
please keep safe."
On Sunday morning, Ziervogel
expressed her frustration of not being able to physically check on her father.
"The nightmare about this
is not being able to go see my dad - or talk to him - stay safe and stay at
home."
On Monday afternoon, she posted
a statement saying her father had died.
"It is with great sadness
that I have to let you know my father, Louis Wilsenach, has passed
away."
Later in
the evening when President Cyril Ramaphosa updated the nation about the 21-day
lockdown as well as the death toll, Ziervogel uploaded a picture of Ramaphosa,
saying: "Opi I will do a tribute for you tomorrow I am shattered."
On
Tuesday night, shortly after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave more details
about the five people who had died after contracting the virus, Ziervogel said
on her Facebook account her father's death was "a big gift of showing us
that staying home is critical".
Gauteng
has recorded 633 Covid-19-positive cases out of 1 353 people infected
nationally.