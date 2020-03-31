First coronavirus victim in Gauteng was a well-known marketing guru

The first Covid-19 casualty in Gauteng has been identified as Louis Wilsenach, a well-known marketing guru.



In a string of heartfelt messages on social media, those closest to him left touching messages for the 79-year-old, including friends and family.

Wilsenach died at a private hospital in Mogale City, Johannesburg, on Monday.

According to a statement released by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Tuesday evening, he was admitted on Saturday after having tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday morning, his daughter, Mia Ziervogel, took to Facebook to let people know her father had tested positive.

Later on Saturday evening, she posted a second update.

"It has been surreal - please keep my dad, Louis Wilsenach, in your prayers. We are in isolation and I appreciate my friendship with you all so much - thank you for the messages and please keep safe."

On Sunday morning, Ziervogel expressed her frustration of not being able to physically check on her father.

"The nightmare about this is not being able to go see my dad - or talk to him - stay safe and stay at home."

On Monday afternoon, she posted a statement saying her father had died.

"It is with great sadness that I have to let you know my father, Louis Wilsenach, has passed away."





Later in the evening when President Cyril Ramaphosa updated the nation about the 21-day lockdown as well as the death toll, Ziervogel uploaded a picture of Ramaphosa, saying: "Opi I will do a tribute for you tomorrow I am shattered."



On Tuesday night, shortly after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave more details about the five people who had died after contracting the virus, Ziervogel said on her Facebook account her father's death was "a big gift of showing us that staying home is critical".

Gauteng has recorded 633 Covid-19-positive cases out of 1 353 people infected nationally.