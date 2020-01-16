First day of school blues: Robbers steal school fees from KZN primary school

A KwaZulu-Natal school has been robbed of its registration fees on the first day of the new school year, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating a robbery after unknown men stormed the Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that on Wednesday at 13:45 four armed suspects entered the school and robbed the staff of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene."

KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi called on schools not to handle large amounts of cash.

"We do not encourage schools to have fees paid in cash at the schools. They should advise parents or guardians to deposit the money directly into the school bank account for the safety of schools."