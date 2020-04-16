First deaths for Limpopo, Eastern Cape as Covid-19 fatalities rise to 48

Two provinces have recorded their first coronavirus deaths as the number of fatalities across the country increased by 14 from Wednesday to 48, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday.

The Eastern Cape now has four deaths while one death in Limpopo was as a result of Covid-19, the latest numbers from the health ministry showed.

A total of 95 060 tests have been conducted, with 2605 confirmed to have contracted the virus.

"We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers who are faced with these circumstances daily," Mkhize said in a statement.

Recoveries

He was, however, encouraged by the number of recoveries, roughly a third at 903.

Gauteng still has the highest number of cases of any province, and is inching closer to the 1000 case mark at 969, with six deaths and 479 recoveries.

The Western Cape has 675 cases, 13 deaths and 205 recoveries, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 539 cases, 20 deaths and 96 recoveries.

The Eastern Cape has 220 cases with four fatalities and nine recoveries, followed by the Free State at 98 cases with four deaths and 71 recoveries.

Limpopo recorded 26 confirmed cases, with one fatality and 18 recoveries; the North West has 24 with no deaths and 10 recoveries.

Mpumalanga has 22 coronavirus cases, no fatalities and nine recoveries. The Northern Cape has 16 cases with no fatalities and six recoveries.

Sixteen cases are unallocated.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen