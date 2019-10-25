 

First for Africa: SAPS launches app to turn tide against crime

2019-10-25 16:45

Canny Maphanga

MySAPS app (Screenshot: Vodacom via Twitter)

MySAPS app (Screenshot: Vodacom via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

MySAPS, a new app that aims to turn the tide against crime, has been launched in South Africa and is the first of its kind on the continent.

The app, by the South African Police Service and telecommunications network Vodacom, will allow citizens to:

  • submit crime tip-offs anonymously;
  • find police stations and facilities; and
  • send emergency messages when in danger.

It was introduced to the Usipingo and Umlazi communities in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

"MySAPS will provide South Africans with a new and easy way to access police services and information," national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said.

"Our end goal through the introduction of this app is to create a safer society for all South Africans. By partnering with Vodacom, we've been able to take a step in the right direction as a country, one that sees us use technology to support national police efforts and bring communities together to help us fight crime.

Vodacom's public enterprises managing executive Rudi Matjokana added: "Digital citizen engagement platforms are a powerful tool in the public sector's quest to improve and manage service delivery. This will further strengthen the relationship between the police and communities - creating better policing for the future."

MySAPS will be available on IOS and Android for free. A USSD string is also available for feature phone users.

Read more on:    vodacom  |  saps  |  durban ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four lions, dubbed the 'Pride of Tshwane', found hacked to death in reserve

24 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Armed men rob Chicken Licken before winging it
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 18:07 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road Northbound

Northbound
Goodwood 18:05 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Thursday 2019-10-24 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 