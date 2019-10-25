First for Africa: SAPS launches app to turn tide against crime

MySAPS, a new app that aims to turn the tide against crime, has been launched in South Africa and is the first of its kind on the continent.

The app, by the South African Police Service and telecommunications network Vodacom, will allow citizens to:

submit crime tip-offs anonymously;

find police stations and facilities; and

send emergency messages when in danger.

It was introduced to the Usipingo and Umlazi communities in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

"MySAPS will provide South Africans with a new and easy way to access police services and information," national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said.

"Our end goal through the introduction of this app is to create a safer society for all South Africans. By partnering with Vodacom, we've been able to take a step in the right direction as a country, one that sees us use technology to support national police efforts and bring communities together to help us fight crime.

Vodacom's public enterprises managing executive Rudi Matjokana added: "Digital citizen engagement platforms are a powerful tool in the public sector's quest to improve and manage service delivery. This will further strengthen the relationship between the police and communities - creating better policing for the future."

MySAPS will be available on IOS and Android for free. A USSD string is also available for feature phone users.