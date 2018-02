What To Read Next

Welkom – All 955 miners who were trapped underground for more than a day following a power cut have resurfaced, mining company Sibanye Gold said on Friday morning.

"Everybody's out," said spokesperson James Wellsted, adding that there were "cases of dehydration and high blood pressure but nothing serious".

The Sibanye-Stillwater mining company said a massive power outage caused by a storm had prevented lifts from bringing the night shift to the surface at the Beatrix gold mine, in the small town of Theunissen near Welkom.

On Thursday night Sibanye Gold said that 955 miners were still trapped and they were working to restore power.

The electric cable outage was caused by a storm on Wednesday night.

The miners were in a ventilated area and had access to food and water.

During the course of Thursday they managed to rescue 272 miners from shaft four and 64 from shaft one.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to visit the mine on Friday.

#SibanyeGold The first batch of rescued Mineworkers have been brought up to the surface. HM pic.twitter.com/snnEAzeVO2 https://t.co/s2D2pk2vag pic.twitter.com/AGOtFJs0Q7 — Khunee (@khunee3) February 2, 2018

#SibanyeGold The NUM's Livhuwani Mammburu says Eskom restored power to the mine after 2am. More than 950 workers have been trapped since a storm caused a power outage at the mine on Wednesday. — Gerda de Sousa (@GerdaDS) February 2, 2018

#SibanyeGold The lights are back on at Beatrix Mine amid reports from mine officials that Eskom has restored power and that rescue operations are in full swing. HM pic.twitter.com/M27KwfT5f0 https://t.co/JdHpWoddck pic.twitter.com/bPGb3ude3V — Khunee (@khunee3) February 2, 2018