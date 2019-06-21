 

WATCH: Friday fever | First he looked for a wife in peak traffic, now he’s the 'dancing teacher'

2019-06-21 15:28

Jana van der Merwe

Ammiël Smith. (Ammiël Smith via Facebook)

This young Vryburg Primary School teacher has become the hottest teacher in the country.

Superfit physical education teacher Ammiël Smith, 27, of North West has people across racial and colour barriers talking. On the last day of the term he made a video of him and a group of learners dancing to the tune of popular kwaito DJ Cleo’s hit Goodbye.

The video, posted on Vryburg Primary’s Facebook page, went viral on social media in the past week, being viewed more than 600 000 times.

"I’m still surprised! It wasn’t planned at all," Ammiël said. "When I posted the video I was just taking a chance that people might like it. The bell had gone, I saw a group of children standing around outside the school and I went to fetch my beat box," he said about the video which he posted on June 14. 

"[W]e don’t see colour. We do everything together."

"I don’t know whether the song is new, but I liked it and said the kids should come have a listen.

"They were so excited about their school reports and I was excited because I’d got paid that day," he laughs.

That was when everyone started dancing.

"Many people see this as a hopeful sign," Ammiël commented, adding "at our school we don’t see colour. We do everything together".

Speaking shortly before he left to go on a hiking trip in the Drakensberg, Ammiël laughed when YOU reminded him of the time he earned fame at a traffic light in Bloemfontein. He was photographed standing with a banner: "Seeking a woman to marry (no old aunties or chancers)."

"I was hoping that people would’ve forgotten about that . . . I was hopelessly immature then!" said Ammiël, who’s since left a career in marketing to become a teacher.

He says he still hasn’t found love yet but he’s in a very good space.

Ammiël, who holds an honours degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from North-West University, says he worked in the corporate world before.

"But I realised it wasn’t for me."

In 2017 he got a post at Vryburg Primary and resumed further studies in teaching.

"I didn’t know it was possible, but I’ve found my calling."

