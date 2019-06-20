 

First Khoisan praise-singer at SONA gets tongues wagging and clicking

2019-06-20 21:25

Jenna Etheridge

An Imbongi, or traditional praise singer, performs before the start of the annual State of the Nation Address. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

An Imbongi, or traditional praise singer, performs before the start of the annual State of the Nation Address. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bradley van Sitters was a rapper from Athlone, Cape Town, in his youth. But it was his rhythmic, melodic praise-singing in the endangered Khoekhoegowab language on Thursday night that really got people sitting up as they watched the 2019 State of the Nation address on their television screens.

An emotional Van Sitters told News24 shortly afterwards that he was proud to have represented the first nation with his "uttering" in the National Assembly.

"[Ramaphosa] allowing for the first time for the language to be heard at SONA, that says a lot. The mood shifted in the place," he said.

"I could feel there was definitely ancestral workings happening there. People felt touched. It was powerful."

Tongues were wagging and clicking on social media over the first Khoisan praise singer to grace SONA, a role that was almost scrapped due to budgetary constraints.

While many struggled to understand what Van Sitters was saying (and some hoped he wasn't being naughty by slipping in cheeky words), there was mostly appreciation on social media for him bringing some spice and diversity to the National Assembly. 

Anyone hoping to impress their guests around the braai or dinner table might want to sign up for a language course. The University of Cape Town is (or should that be ||Hui!Gaeb) is offering a short course at the moment and indicated an intention last month for Khoekhoegowab to become a fourth language at the institution.

KhoeKhoegowab was the original language spoken by the first inhabitants in the Cape and is the most populous and widespread of the Khoisan language.

Today there are 2 000 speakers of the language in the Northern and Western Cape, 150 000 speakers in Namibia and only 200 in Botswana, according to the Western Cape cultural affairs department.

Van Sitters said it was while on a youth culture exchange programme overseas that he realised he needed to explore and protect the culture.

"I spoke Afrikaans there because of my mom but people from Holland said 'That is our language because we can understand you'," he explained.

"That was the moment I realised I no longer have my mother tongue... I needed to decolonise my tongue.".

He has spearheaded efforts to keep the language from dying out.

South Africans were impressed by the surprise imbongi:

Read more on:    ramaphosa  |  cyril  |  sona 2019  |  imbongi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Homeless killings: City of Tshwane not doing enough after string of murders, says NGO

2019-06-20 20:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Thirsty Thursday for two lucky players 55 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 