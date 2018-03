First lady recovering in hospital after surgery

Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the fifth democratic president of South Africa on 15 February 2018. With a new president, comes a new first lady. Dr Motsepe tends to keep a relatively low profile, but her accolades speak volumes. Watch. WATCH

President Cyril Ramaphosa with First Lady Tshepo Motsepe sing along to the national anthem. (Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

Johannesburg - First lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe is currently recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

"We can confirm that [she] was admitted to hospital earlier this week. She had a knee operation," Khusela Diko said.

"She is recovering well and should be discharged by the weekend. We wish her a speedy recovery."

Motsepe, who is a medical doctor, is understood to be recovering in a hospital in Johannesburg.