First Thursday temperatures | Thundershowers, hot weather expected across SA

Thundershowers will accompany a relatively hot day across the country on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern and southern parts of Mpumalanga as well as the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special Weather Advisories

- Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

- Extremely hot conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will experience hot conditions in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld where it will be very hot to extremely hot in places.

Conditions in Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the east and south.

The Northern Cape will be hot in the northern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with a chance of showers and rain along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated morning thundershowers over the Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming south-easterly from late morning.

For the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming south-easterly from late afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days