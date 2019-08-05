 

First wife, now pastor arrested for murder of Bloemfontein farmer

2019-08-05 07:56

Correspondent

Ntau Lucas Mokoena.

Ntau Lucas Mokoena. (Facebook)

A pastor has been arrested for the murder of Bloemfontein businessman and farmer Ntau Lucas Mokoena, Netwerk24 reported. 

According to the report, it is suspected that the 31-year-old pastor shot Ntau at his home in Fichardtpark on the evening of July 8. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane reportedly said the pastor will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday on a count of murder.

On July 19, Volksblad reported that Mokoena's wife, Kelebogile Louisa Mokoena, 51, a nurse, allegedly poisoned her own dogs to make it easier for three hitmen to kill her husband. 

She reportedly abandoned her bail application in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on July 18. The case was postponed for further investigation. 

Mokoena was arrested after she was linked to the murder of her husband, Free State police said on July 10, IOL reported.

Scuffle

After the dogs died, she allegedly left the gate and front door open.

Mokoena's husband was killed shortly after arriving at their house in Schnehage Crescent on July 8 at 21:35, Bloemfontein Courant reported.

He reportedly found his wife in the main bedroom and went on to the bathroom where he found the armed men.

A scuffle ensued and he was dragged back to the bedroom where he was shot in the head in the presence of his wife.

The suspects left the scene with the deceased's vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Lourier Park, according to OFM.  

Volksblad reported that the couple had been experiencing marital problems.

Mokoena's wife reportedly paid a deposit the night before the murder and was planning to settle the rest of the amount at a later stage.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the woman was arrested by Parkweg police the day after the murder, IOL reported.

Mokoena's wife remains in custody. 

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime
