 

Fishermen rescued after bumping into whale

2019-05-29 11:27

Riaan Grobler

Lifebuoy. (iStock)

Five fishermen had to be rescued after their boat struck a whale on Tuesday, cracking the vessel's hull in the process.

According to Avril Mocke, NSRI Lambert's Bay station commander, duty crew were activated following reports from fishermen at sea on a fishing boat taking water after reportedly striking a southern right whale 6.5 nautical miles (12km) northwest of Lambert's Bay at around 11:00.

"The five fishermen onboard the open fishing boat had transferred onto fellow fishing boats that were in the vicinity fishing together at the time and were confirmed to be safe. 

"The sea rescue craft Douglas Murray was launched and we rendezvoused with the fishing boats 6.5 nautical miles off-shore. The casualty fishing boat had sustained a crack in the hull," Mocke said. 

"We transferred the five fishermen on to our sea rescue craft and we took their casualty fishing boat under tow and towed the boat to Lambert's Bay where their boat was recovered."

The fishermen were not injured and the whale "continued on its way", according to Mocke. 

