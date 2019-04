An SABC elections debate in Hout Bay turned violent when EFF members clashed with the Land Party on Friday morning, lashing out at each other with chairs.

Chaotic scenes played out on live television when EFF and Land Party supporters started throwing chairs at each other.

It's unclear how and why the clash broke out.

Supporters of the Black First Land First and Good party were also seen involved in the skirmishes.

Two women who could be seen to stop the violence were heard asking EFF supporters why they were assaulting women.

Some EFF supporters were heard saying "this is our land".

SABC morning news anchor Leanne Manas said this was the second disruption during the broadcast.



The debate was split into two parts, with the lively, but peaceful, first session focusing on parties represented in the City of Cape Town council.

