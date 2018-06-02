 

Five boys die, 30 people displaced as fire rips through informal settlement in Cape Town

2018-06-02 07:16

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Five boys have died after a fire ripped through the Masiya informal Settlement around midnight on Friday.

City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire had broken out at the informal settlement, situated on the New Eisleben Road, Philippi.

He said two fire engines, a water tanker and a rescue vehicle responded to the alert.

Layne said during the fire, 10 structures had been destroyed and 30 people had been displaced.

Five minors, all boys, were killed in the fire, he said.

Layne said the cause of the fire had not been determined, and the incident was handed over to police.

Further details were not immediately available. 

