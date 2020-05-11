 

Five charged with attempted murder of top lawyer William Booth

2020-05-11 13:13

Jenni Evans

Suspects in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

Suspects in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth. ( Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five people appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday for the alleged attempted murder of well-known criminal lawyer William Booth.

They were arrested on 6 May after police released pictures of suspects wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Booth, 65, while he was at his home in April.

In the images, two men were pictured with descriptors, including an "ostentatious" pinkie ring and Kappa clothing, according to police.

A picture of a Hyundai Credo with temporary paper number plates on a window of the car was also circulated in the search for them.

The images are understood to have been pulled from some of the CCTV cameras in the area on the lower slopes of Table Mountain a few days prior to the shooting incident.

Riyaad Gasant, Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Igsaan Williams and Ibrahim Deare were squashed together in the dock on Monday.

Read: PICS | William Booth attempted hit: Cops release photos of suspects

They face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and five charges of alleged violation of Covid-19 Disaster Management Act regulations.

The court heard that Brown has five children who are dependent on her. She had no previous or pending cases.

Smith has three children who depend on her, and has paid two R500 fines relating to drug offences.

The magistrate postponed the matter to Friday.

They will remain in custody. None of the usual groups of family and friends were allowed inside.

Booth, 65, was shot at while he was in his garage in Higgovale in the Cape Town city bowl on 9 April. He was unharmed.

Booth is a veteran in Cape Town legal circles, with his clientele including Guatemalan Diego Novella, who was found guilty of the murder of Gabriela Kabrins Alban in 2018.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: 59 people receiving treatment in Gauteng hospitals

2020-05-11 13:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philadelphia 12:50 PM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

Cape Town 12:29 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R47k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-09 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 