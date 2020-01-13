Five children killed, 16 injured in deadly Eastern Cape taxi crash

A fatal crash has claimed five young lives and left 16 others seriously injured after a taxi travelling from the Western Cape rolled on the R61 near Beyeye Locality, Manzana Village, Ngcobo, on Monday, Eastern Cape police have confirmed.



Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said a culpable homicide case was being investigated after five passengers, believed to be aged five to 14, died.

"Sixteen others, including the driver, were seriously injured and all were rushed to the hospital in Ngcobo. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld as some of their relatives have yet to be informed of their deaths," Tonjeni added.

The cause of the crash was not yet known and was being probed by local detectives, he said.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told Algoa FM the taxi had been travelling from Cape Town to Qumbu and Mount Frere.

Most of the passengers were pupils believed to have been travelling home before schools reopen on Wednesday, the station reported.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen