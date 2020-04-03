 

Five cops, two admin staff in dock on fraud, corruption charges

2020-04-03 18:09

Tammy Petersen

(Photo. Jonathan Burton)

(Photo. Jonathan Burton)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five officers and two police administrative personnel appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of fraud, corruption and forgery.

Sergeants Lubabalo Qete, Siyabonga Kasana, Kwanele Nqwenani, Zukisa Rwayi and Siyambonga Khabiqiya, together with Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange, were released on bail of R2 500.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said they were arrested as part of a "protracted investigation" into fraudulent vehicle registration.

The officers were arrested in Bellville South on Thursday morning by SAPS' local vehicle crime investigation unit. The two administrative personnel members were apprehended in Langa and Paarl.

READ | Bellville vehicles crime unit busts five cops and two admin clerks for fraud and corruption 

"The arrested police officials are alleged to have over time fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles," Potelwa said.

Three others were arrested last year, and their cases are already before court.

She warned that more arrests could be on the cards as the investigation progresses.

The case against the seven accused was postponed to 26 June for further investigation.

Read more on:    crime  |  corruption  |  fraud
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: Mass screenings for Zeerust after death of Botswana national

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Revised lockdown measures: Ministers in economic cluster to update the media
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Beaufort West 17:53 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 17:09 PM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 2020-04-02 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 