Five cops, two admin staff in dock on fraud, corruption charges

Five officers and two police administrative personnel appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of fraud, corruption and forgery.

Sergeants Lubabalo Qete, Siyabonga Kasana, Kwanele Nqwenani, Zukisa Rwayi and Siyambonga Khabiqiya, together with Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange, were released on bail of R2 500.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said they were arrested as part of a "protracted investigation" into fraudulent vehicle registration.

The officers were arrested in Bellville South on Thursday morning by SAPS' local vehicle crime investigation unit. The two administrative personnel members were apprehended in Langa and Paarl.

"The arrested police officials are alleged to have over time fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles," Potelwa said.

Three others were arrested last year, and their cases are already before court.

She warned that more arrests could be on the cards as the investigation progresses.

The case against the seven accused was postponed to 26 June for further investigation.