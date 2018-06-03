 

Five dead, 15 injured in horror Boksburg crash

2018-06-03 21:08

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Five people have died, and 15 injured, following a horror collision between a BMW and a minibus taxi on Nigel Road in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said on Sunday.

"The[BMW] vehicle was burning with the driver trapped behind the steering wheel. We had to extinguish the blaze and [then also] free the injured from the taxi, as it was on its roof," said Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi about the scene that confronted them when they arrived at the site in the early evening on Sunday.

The driver of the BMW was declared dead on the scene.  

Altogether, two men and three woman died, while the 15 injured were taken to various hospitals for further treatment.

The Jaws of Life were used during rescue operations to extricate certain passengers in the vehicle.

Nigel Road remained completely closed on Sunday night, said Ntladi.

He said an alternative route could be taken via the R103 that then linked to the R550.

