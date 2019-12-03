Five dead and 9 injured in three shootings in Centurion

A shootout ensued on the corner of Ruimte and Apiesdoring. (Picture: supplied)

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned three shootings in Centurion which left five dead and nine injured, including a police officer.

The violence started around 05:00 on Monday when the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot dead near the Plaza taxi rank in Olievenhoutbosch, said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Three passengers survived and were rushed to hospital.

Around 18:55, a vehicle with no registration stopped alongside a stationary taxi on Ruimte Road in Heuweloord.

READ | Man arrested after fatal Pretoria shopping centre shooting

Three armed men got out and fired shots at the taxi, killing three men who were inside. They then fled in their vehicle, said Peters.

Peters said a police officer was shot and critically wounded around the same time in the same street, near Mall@55 in Olievenhoutbosch.

Shots were randomly fired from an unknown vehicle.

Six other victims were injured, while one person was declared dead on the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said that, when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead in a vehicle.



"Three other adult males, all between the ages of 35 and 45, were found lying in the street also having suffered gunshot wounds. Two were in a critical condition and one had suffered minor injuries," he said.



"A 27-year-old male, found 100m from the scene of the crime, had suffered serious injuries, also from a gunshot wound."

Campbell said he was rushed to Kalafong Hospital.

READ | Advocate shot dead at petrol station in Cape Town

Mawela said they were doing everything they could to catch those responsible so that the violence did not escalate further.

"As the police, we are dutybound to ensure the safety of commuters who rely on taxis as a means of transport, especially during this festive season period, where people will be travelling long and short distances to different destinations," he said.

Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated.



Witnesses or anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects, can call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or give a tip-off anonymously on the My SAPS app.