 

Five dead and 9 injured in three shootings in Centurion

2019-12-03 09:19

Jenna Etheridge

A shootout ensued on the corner of Ruimte and Apiesdoring. (Picture: supplied)

A shootout ensued on the corner of Ruimte and Apiesdoring. (Picture: supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned three shootings in Centurion which left five dead and nine injured, including a police officer.

The violence started around 05:00 on Monday when the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot dead near the Plaza taxi rank in Olievenhoutbosch, said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Three passengers survived and were rushed to hospital.

Around 18:55, a vehicle with no registration stopped alongside a stationary taxi on Ruimte Road in Heuweloord.

READ | Man arrested after fatal Pretoria shopping centre shooting

Three armed men got out and fired shots at the taxi, killing three men who were inside. They then fled in their vehicle, said Peters.

Peters said a police officer was shot and critically wounded around the same time in the same street, near Mall@55 in Olievenhoutbosch.

Shots were randomly fired from an unknown vehicle.

Six other victims were injured, while one person was declared dead on the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said that, when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead in a vehicle.

"Three other adult males, all between the ages of 35 and 45, were found lying in the street also having suffered gunshot wounds. Two were in a critical condition and one had suffered minor injuries," he said.

"A 27-year-old male, found 100m from the scene of the crime, had suffered serious injuries, also from a gunshot wound."

Campbell said he was rushed to Kalafong Hospital.

READ | Advocate shot dead at petrol station in Cape Town

Mawela said they were doing everything they could to catch those responsible so that the violence did not escalate further.

"As the police, we are dutybound to ensure the safety of commuters who rely on taxis as a means of transport, especially during this festive season period, where people will be travelling long and short distances to different destinations," he said.

Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated.

Witnesses or anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects, can call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or give a tip-off anonymously on the My SAPS app.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  centurion  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land, guns and corruption: All the EFF's court cases to date

2019-12-03 08:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 10:02 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
St James 10:01 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 2019-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 