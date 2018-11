An attempt to rob a truck driver during the early hours of Saturday has led to five people being killed.

According to police, the incident happened at around 02:30 along the N1 between Modimolle mountain and Kranskop Tollgate in Polokwane.

The truck had apparently experienced mechanical problems and stopped next to the road, when two suspects pounced on the driver, attempting to rob him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the truck driver immediately pulled off and as he was driving away, a Toyota drove into the truck from behind.

Mojapelo said the suspects then fired shots at the direction of the truck as it fled.

As the shots were fired, the truck proceeded to Naboomspruit police station.

“The occupants of the Toyota were in the process of getting out of the vehicle when two other vehicles slammed into them, killing five people on the spot."

Cases of attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and culpable homicide have been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made.

According to Mojapelo, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has established a special task team to deal with crime occurring along the N1 in Polokwane.