 

Five Eastern Cape escapees nabbed, 1 'dangerous' suspect still at large

2019-07-18 10:46

Ntwaagae Seleka

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five out of six people who escaped from custody on the day they were supposed to appear in an Eastern Cape court for stock theft and other charges, have been rearrested.

A manhunt is under way for the sixth person.

Four of those who were apprehended appeared in the Ntabankulu Magistrate's Court on charges of escaping from lawful custody on Wednesday and the case was postponed.

According to police spokesperson Captain Raphael Motloung, the fifth person is expected to appear in court soon.

READ: Two Eastern Cape escapees back behind bars after fleeing from police custody

Police have appealed to members of the public to avoid attempting to arrest the sixth person because he is "dangerous". Community members have been urged to inform the police instead.

"The escapees were arrested for stock theft, residence burglary and [common assault]," Motloung said.

He said the six people, aged 21 to 24, escaped when they appeared in court in connection with those charges on Monday.


GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    east london  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What the bleat! Two men bust for allegedly stealing 88 sheep in Eastern Cape

2019-07-18 10:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R144k jackpot goes to three players 2019-07-17 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 