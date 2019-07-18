Five Eastern Cape escapees nabbed, 1 'dangerous' suspect still at large

Five out of six people who escaped from custody on the day they were supposed to appear in an Eastern Cape court for stock theft and other charges, have been rearrested.

A manhunt is under way for the sixth person.

Four of those who were apprehended appeared in the Ntabankulu Magistrate's Court on charges of escaping from lawful custody on Wednesday and the case was postponed.

According to police spokesperson Captain Raphael Motloung, the fifth person is expected to appear in court soon.

Police have appealed to members of the public to avoid attempting to arrest the sixth person because he is "dangerous". Community members have been urged to inform the police instead.

"The escapees were arrested for stock theft, residence burglary and [common assault]," Motloung said.

He said the six people, aged 21 to 24, escaped when they appeared in court in connection with those charges on Monday.





