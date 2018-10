Five fishermen managed to swim to shore and another six were rescued as high seas and strong winds along the Cape coast battered their boats on Monday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday.

Deon Langenhoven, NSRI Hermanus station commander, said the alarm was raised at 19:33 on Monday night by Transnet National Ports Authority that two fishing boats had capsized at Buffeljagsbaai, near Gansbaai.

Reports also came in of fishermen reported overdue at Pearly Beach and Franskraal.

A massive sea-and-land rescue team was scrambled to help them, with two rescue aircraft also placed on alert and the health department and police also assisting.

Working in 5m swells with strong winds and poor visibility through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday, rescuers found two of the fishing boats washed on to rocks at Franskraal, where six fishermen were assisted but were not physically injured.

Five fishermen in another boat that capsized in the breaker line managed to swim to shore safely.

"During the early hours of Tuesday morning fishing supervisors and families of the remaining missing and overdue fishermen confirmed that all fishermen that were reported missing and overdue at sea were safely ashore and were accounted for," said Langenhoven in a statement.



