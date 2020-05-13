 

Five Free State farmers convicted for beating to death two farm workers

2020-05-13 15:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

(André Damons/Netwerk24)

(André Damons/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five farmers from Parys in the Free State have been convicted on charges of common assault, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which led to the death of two farm workers.

Judge Corne van Zyl found Gert van der Westhuizen, Anton Loggenberg, both aged 53, Lodewikus van der Westhuizen, 22, Cornelius Loggenberg, 23, and Gert van Vuuren, 26, guilty in the Free State High Court on Friday, regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.

Gert van der Westhuizen and Anton Loggenberg were found guilty on one count of common assault and one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Convicted

Lodewikus van der Westhuizen was convicted on two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

Cornelius Loggenberg and Van Vuuren were both found guilty on one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Shuping said that, according to evidence presented in court, the two farm workers - Simon Tjixa, 35, and Simon Jubeba, 29 - had gone to their employer Loedie van der Westhuizen's house to demand their salaries on 6 January, 2016.

This was after they had not been paid for work in November 2015.

READ | Coligny murder: Men sentenced to 23 and 18 years in jail

A confrontation ensued at Van der Westhuizen's Kocksrust farm, resulting in him alerting a security company of an attack on his farm.

"This was done through activating an alarm system. When the alarm went off, it also alerted neighbouring farmers, who converged at the scene," Shuping said.

A group of local farmers then tracked and confronted Tjixa and Jubeba about eight kilometres from the farm, where they were assaulted before being handed over to the police. 

Shuping said Tjixa was admitted to the Parys Provincial Hospital and Jubeba was transported to the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.

Jubeba was declared dead on arrival, while Tjixa died a day later.

The sixth accused in the matter, 49-year-old Hendrik Prinsloo, who was a police officer at the time of the incident, was acquitted on all counts, Shuping added. 

Sentencing proceedings have been postponed to 24 August 2020.

NOW READ | eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies from Covid-19

Read more on:    polokwane  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Beyond Covid-19: How the virus will shape South Africa's future

2020-05-10 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
One person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-12 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 