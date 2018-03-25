 

Five injured during flooding in Gauteng - disaster management

2018-03-25 14:36

Correspondent

Cars stuck in floods. (Netwerk24, file)

Five people were injured during heavy flooding across Gauteng last week, the provincial disaster management centre said on Sunday.

"There were minor injuries… Those people have recovered," said the centre's head Dr Elias Sithole.

He said repairs would begin in affected areas on Monday.

"Some of the areas where they have water damage, we are starting to repair damaged road and damaged infrastructure."

Among the damaged infrastructure were bridges. However, Sithole stressed that both these and most roads were usable and accessible now that the water had subsided.

PICS: Sinkholes, shacks damaged, as floods sweep through Gauteng

The provincial Human Settlements Department will have to do assessments on some homes that were cracked in the floods before repairs can take place.

Two of the most heavily affected areas by Thursday and Friday's floods were Mamelodi Extension 11 and Shoshanguve in Tshwane.

All 150 people in Mamelodi who were left homeless have now returned to their homes, said Sithole.

He said disaster relief packs had been distributed to those in need.

On Saturday, the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, along with other government officials, visited affected communities.

