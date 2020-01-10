Five injured in Carletonville four-vehicle collision

Five people have been injured in a four-vehicle collision on the R501 in Carletonville on Thursday night.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 22:56 to find the vehicles scattered in the road," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Friday.

"Medics assessed the patients on the scene and found that two people had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition while three others had sustained moderate injuries."

The injured were treated on the scene.

Two people who were critically injured, were provided with life-support interventions.

"Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a provincial hospital while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance," Meiring added.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet known.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.



