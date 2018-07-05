 

Five injured in gas explosion at Cape Town mall

2018-07-05 15:44

Jenna Etheridge

Firemen evacuate members of the public from the Gardens Centre in Gardens after a gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

Firemen evacuate members of the public from the Gardens Centre in Gardens after a gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five people have been injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon, the city's fire and rescue services said.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said the explosion took place at the Pulp Kitchen on the first floor.

The fire had since been extinguished.

Three fire engines and three fire rescue vehicles with 21 firefighters were on scene.

The centre was evacuated.

Firemen evacuate members of the public from the Gardens Centre in Gardens after a gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

Members of the public gather outside the Gardens Centre after the building was evacuated. (Photo: Willem Law)

The Gardens Centre have been shut after the building was evacuated following the gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The Western Cape's crippling police shortage by numbers

2018-07-05 15:22

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 40 shacks burn down in Joburg as temperatures plummet
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 15:57 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Milnerton 15:54 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 