Five injured in gas explosion at Cape Town mall

What To Read Next

Firemen evacuate members of the public from the Gardens Centre in Gardens after a gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

Five people have been injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon, the city's fire and rescue services said.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said the explosion took place at the Pulp Kitchen on the first floor.

The fire had since been extinguished.

Three fire engines and three fire rescue vehicles with 21 firefighters were on scene.

The centre was evacuated.

Firemen evacuate members of the public from the Gardens Centre in Gardens after a gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

Members of the public gather outside the Gardens Centre after the building was evacuated. (Photo: Willem Law)

The Gardens Centre have been shut after the building was evacuated following the gas explosion. (Photo: Willem Law)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter