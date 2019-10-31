 

Five injured in petrol bomb attack on Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town

2019-10-31 15:09

Tammy Petersen

File: Golden Arrow bus. (Tarryn-Leigh Solomons, Netwerk24)

File: Golden Arrow bus. (Tarryn-Leigh Solomons, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five passengers were injured when a bus was petrol bombed near Muizenberg in Cape Town on Thursday, Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed.

Two suspects were arrested following the incident in Vrygrond, spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said.

"The bus was en route to Blue Route Mall from the town centre. The petrol bomb failed to ignite the bus, but five passengers sustained injuries," she said.

"Three of these passengers have been transported to a hospital for further medical treatment."

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said a group of people had gathered and barricaded the intersection on the corners of Vrygrond Avenue and Prince George Drive with burning tyres and rubble around 07:45.

READ: 2 Golden Arrow buses set alight in Cape Town

"Several passing vehicles were thrown with petrol bombs. A bread truck and a bus with five passengers was also attacked, but they managed to escape with minor burn injuries," Malo said.

Public order police and law enforcement agencies were called in to monitor the situation.

"They will remain in the area to ensure law and order is maintained."

Malo said the two suspects in custody were found in possession of petrol bombs.

They would make an appearance in the local magistrate’s court once charged.

Earlier this month, violent protests broke out in the area, with protesters demanding that law enforcement officials not demolish shacks erected in Xakabantu, GroundUp reported at the time.

They also wanted a direct transport route from Vrygrond to the Blue Route Mall, where Vrygrond taxis had not been allowed to park.

Read more on:    golden arrow  |  cape town  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fitch: SA still doesn't have a clear path toward debt stabilisation

2019-10-31 14:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | The New Age's breakfast briefings back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:08 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kraaifontein 16:06 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 