Five killed, six injured in two separate accidents in Carletonville

Five people were killed and six others injured in two
separate accidents in Carletonville over the weekend.
ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, said two people died
and five sustained injuries in the first accident, which occurred at around
22:00 on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided on Blybank road in
Carletonville.
She said when paramedics arrived, they found a vehicle in
the road and another vehicle partially in a field.
"Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people
entrapped in the vehicle. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do
for them and they were declared dead at the scene," she said.
Van Huyssteen said five other people had been found to have minor
to moderate injuries.
"ER24, as well as another medical service on the scene,
transported the patients to hospital for further medical care," she said.
Second accident
Van Huyssteen said three more people died and another
sustained moderate injuries in a second accident, when their car rolled on the
P111/R501 road in Carletonville at around 03:00 on Sunday morning.
She said paramedics found the patients lying across the
road.
"It is believed that they were ejected from the
vehicle. Three patients were declared dead at the scene," she said.
Van Huyssteen said another medical service on scene transported
the injured passenger to hospital for further medical care.
"The exact circumstances surrounding both incidents
were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further
investigations," she said.