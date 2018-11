What To Read Next

Five men accused of the murder of Walter Sisulu University sixth-year medical student Lwando Mantshontsho pleaded not guilty in the Mthatha High Court on Tuesday, when their trial got under way.



Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said two witnesses have already testified in the trial. A third was expected to take the stand on Thursday.



Sindile Kango, 21, Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23, Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21, Philani Danca, 23, and Lwakhe Matakane, 20 face charges of murder, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence and attempted murder.

Mantshontsho was stabbed and killed last year after a get together at the medical school residences turned violent.

He died at the scene. Two others who were injured were taken to hospital.