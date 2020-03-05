 

Five men shot dead at a house in KwaZulu-Natal

2020-03-05 13:55

Kaveel Singh

(Photo: André Damons)

(Photo: André Damons)

Five men have been shot and killed in Ezakheni, near Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal, according to police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they were alerted to the incident at around 01:30 on Thursday in B-section.

"On arrival at the scene, police officers found the bodies of five adult males who were shot dead at a house. The sixth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention."

Naicker said the victims, who were not related, were aged 25 to 35.

"The motive [for] the attack is unknown at this stage. Several 9mm spent cartridges have been found at the scene. Forensic experts from the SAPS are still combing the scene."

He said police were investigating cases of murder and an attempted murder.

"Detectives are at the scene and are interviewing members of the community. There is some positive information that is coming through and we will ensure that all resources will be made available to bring the perpetrators to book," Naicker said.

